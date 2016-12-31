SC dismisses review petition of those promoted out-of-turn

Observes Police Rules abused on termination of probations and not sending police officials to different examinations, courses; thousands to benefit from decision

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed the review petitions of all the police officers who were given promotions out-of-turn.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, after hearing the arguments of all the parties on 14th December, reserved the judgment. About two dozen police officers affected by the apex court judgment delivered on January 26 had filed the review petitions.

The court with majority of four to one (Chief Justice Jamali dissenting) dismissed the review petitions along with all other miscellaneous applications. The court directed the competent authority to streamline the service structure of the police by redressing the heart burning and dismay of the police officials at the hands of high-ups, who abuse their discretion in violation of the Police Rules.

The court observed that the Police Rules are abused by the authorities with regards to termination of probation and not sending the police officials to different examinations/courses under Chapter XIII of the Police Rules on their turn.

The Police Rules are applicable both to the Sindh and the Punjab Police. “We are cognizant of the fact that delay in promotion of police officials affect their morale as they work hard in performing their duties,” the court ruled.

The court directed the establishment and home secretaries and inspector general of Police Punjab to fix seniority of all the police officers, given out-of-turn promotions, along with their batchmates, as if they were never given out-of-turn promotion.

The court in a series of judgments declared out-of-turn promotions as unconstitutional, un-Islamic and void ab initio. The Punjab government has withdrawn all out-of-turn promotions earned by the police officials, in terms of Section 8-A of Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974. As a consequence, thousands of police personnel have acquired their lawful right to promotion/ seniority.

However, the orders of withdrawal of out-of-turn promotion passed by the department/ competent authority shall be recalled against the police officers who had earned out-of-turn promotions, pursuant to the judgments of superior courts/service tribunals.

The court ruled that it has been observed that in many cases the police personnel have completed their statutory period of probation but they were not confirmed for want of notification, and as result of which such officials have suffered in terms of delayed promotion or loss of seniority, which is a sheer negligence and abuse of power on the part of the competent authorities concerned.

“Hence, we are of the view that this practice must be brought to an effective end so that injustice may not be perpetrated against such officials,” the court ruled adding in future those police personnel who have completed their statutory period of probation, whether it is three years or two years, shall stand confirmed whether or not a notification to that effect is issued.

The court observed that a cherry picking is made in the case of selection of police personnel for police training or practical training despite the fact they have completed their required period to be eligible for such trainings, which amounts to denying them of timely promotion for the next scale.

The court directed that in future, “competent authority shall ensure that the police personnel who have completed their required period to be eligible for trainings shall be forthwith sent for the training; and in case such police officials are bypassed for such trainings on account of default by the department, or to extend a favour to the junior, or negligence by the authority concerned, their inter-seniority and the accompanying financial entitlements shall not be effected on account of their late joining or completion of training.”

“These directives shall also be applicable to all the police officials who are governed by Police Rules, 1934, and the competent authority shall ensure compliance to streamline the service structure of the police by redressing the heart burning and dismay of the police officials at the hands of high ups, who abuse their discretion in violation of the Police Rules,” the court ruled.

“For the aforesaid reasons, all the listed Review Petitions and the Applications are dismissed,” says the order directing the IGP Punjab, home secretary Punjab, and the Secretary Establishment Division to comply with the judgment, by fixing the seniority of all the police officers who were given out-of-turn promotion along with their batch-mates.

“For the purpose of compliance of this judgment, necessary DPC/Board, as the case may be, shall be immediately held without further loss of time and a compliance report be submitted to the Registrar of this Court for our perusal in Chambers,” says the order, directing that this exercise shall be completed within a period of one month. The court directed that the advocate general Punjab, and the attorney general for Pakistan shall communicate the directives of this court to the relevant authorities.

