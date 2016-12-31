NEW DELHI: The ministry of external affairs Friday called the statement given by Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry labelling Indian bonafide political parties terrorist organisations as absurd.

“Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry statement Thursday is absurd even by their standards. Labelling Indian political parties, social, cultural organisations as terrorist organisations seems a desperate attempt to deflect international focus from Pakistan’s own complicity in sponsoring internationally prescribed organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Jaish-e- Mohammad which continue to target Pakistan’s neighbours from territory under its control,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup told ANI here.

Earlier on December 29, spokesperson of Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs on called the Indian political parties like RSS, Vishwa Hindu Prasad, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal as terrorist elements.

“Occupying forces, joined by the terrorist organisations such as RSS, Vishwa Hindu Prasad, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and other terrorist elements are engaged in a drive to change the demography in Held Kashmir, which is a blatant violation of UN Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir and fundamental human rights. “We condemn unabated violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir by India,” according to the statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

0



0







‘Pakistan calling Indian parties terrorists absurd’ was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175775-Pakistan-calling-Indian-parties-terrorists-absurd/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Pakistan calling Indian parties terrorists absurd’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175775-Pakistan-calling-Indian-parties-terrorists-absurd.