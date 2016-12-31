Power sector gets 35pc cut in gas tariff

Ogra’s demand for 36pc raise rejected

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the gas tariff for the power sector by 35 percent (Rs 200 per MMBTU), meaning that the power tariff of electricity to be generated on gas for all consumers categories will go down and the cost of doing business for industrial sector will also plummet with the relief of Rs22 billion per annum.

The decision will be applicable from December 15, 2016. However, the gas tariff for consumption by domestic, commercial and industrial consumers will remain the same. The gas tariff for fertilizers has also tumbled for the fertilizer sector by Rs 0.41 per MMBTU and the new price for fertilizers stands at Rs123 per MMBTU.

Earlier, Ogra on October 6, 2016, increased the gas prices of Sui Northern and Sui Southern by 36 percent with recommendation of no change in gas tariff for domestic consumers. The regulator had increased the gas price for Sui Northern Gas Private (SNGPL) by Rs57.89 per MMBTU and decreased the gas price for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGCL) by Rs 60.12 per MMBTU. However, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced that he will not jack up the gas tariff and toeing the line of the premier, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources directed Ogra to issue the notification with zero increase in gas prices.

When contacted, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources told The News that the government has not only maintained the gas prices but also reduced the tariff for power sector by Rs 200 per MMBTU to Rs 400 per MMBTU from Rs 600 per MMBTU. He said the gas tariff has been slashed by 35 percent for power sector owing to which electricity tariff will also go down. The minister said with the decision, the cost of doing business will also go down with the relief of Rs 22 billion per annum.

Asked about the loss of Rs 341 billion to gas companies to be incurred because of no increase in gas prices, the minister said the government has worked out the strategy under which the loss to the gas companies have not only reduced, but the GDS (gas development surcharge) for the provinces has also increased by 25 percent mainly because of incessant decrease in price of petroleum products in international market. “And this means that we have win-win-win situation,” the minister said.

The notification unfolds that the government has instead of maintaining the gas tariff for all gas consumers, has reduced the gas tariff for power sector by Rs200 per MMBTU to 400 per MMBU from Rs 600 per MMBTU. The notification also says that there is no change in gas tariff for consumers of domestic, commercial and industrial sectors.

Ogra Chairperson Uzma Adil said that the news that the government has sent the notification to Ogra to issue it under section of 8.4 clause of Ogra Ordinance. When asked what strategy the government has adopted to recoup of the losses of gas companies accumulated for some last years’ particularly in the scenario when the gas tariff has reduced for some consumers categories, she apprised that the government says that GDS (gas development surcharge) has increased and the loss to the gas companies has tumbled. So much so, the government has also gained manifold because of the falling trend in price of petroleum products in the global market. “The government is of the view that in the period to come, the decline in petroleum products will continue,” Ms Adil said.

0



0







Power sector gets 35pc cut in gas tariff was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175770-Power-sector-gets-35pc-cut-in-gas-tariff/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Power sector gets 35pc cut in gas tariff" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175770-Power-sector-gets-35pc-cut-in-gas-tariff.