Doing positive work impossible in country: Nisar

Says new committee to probe Axact scandal soon

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Friday said Pakistan had been passing through crucial times and scores of Pakistanis had been apprehended under terrorism allegations in foreign countries. This situation disfigured the image of Pakistan in the world as an extremist state.

Talking to the media at the Nadra headquarters here, he said that owing to rampant corruption in Pakistan, doing ill deeds and malfunctioning had become easy and doing positive work had become impossible.

He said he would soon constitute a second prosecution committee to probe the “fake diploma mill” scandal relating to the software firm Axact as a senior officer who was tasked to lead the prosecution in the case had been ill for three months.

On CNIC verification, he said: “I am about to constitute a 19-member committee, as earlier announced in the National Assembly, which will oversee the issue of ID cards being blocked and a report will be submitted on a monthly basis.” He said there was not anything dearer to him than the prestige of Pakistan. During the erstwhile government, making of fake CNICs had become a business and no government took any initiative to check this sensitive issue, which was linked to the country’s image. He revealed that during the verification process of SIMs with the assistance of mobile cellular companies, about 90 million illegal SIMs were blocked. The interior ministry was formulating a standard operating procedure (SOP) to allow the masses, whose identity cards have been blocked, to have their ID cards reissued. “This will include producing endorsed record of any property held prior to 1978, domicile, local certificate or family certificate issued by local administration or certificate of employment in Pakistan.”

The minister said that before the PML-N government, foreigners were illegally having green passports and there were hundreds of reports that these passports and CNICs were used for human smuggling, terrorism and other illegal activities across the world. Corrupt officials played a key role in selling Pakistan’s image by making fake CNICs and passports. With the assistance of law-enforcement agencies, these NADRA officials had been arrested, he said.

Nisar said he had to face pressure from parliamentarians and the media to start the move for the re-verification of CNICs and this exercise was completed within six months. He said 86,340 fake CNICs had been identified and blocked in the last six months. During the campaign, NADRA sent SMS to one hundred and one million citizens. During this year, two hundred and twenty-three thousand CNICs were blocked. He said 450,000 CNICs and 32,400 passports had been blocked in the PML-N government.

He said only 517 CNICs and some passports were blocked in the past. There was no example of CNICs verification before 2011. He said: “Mysterious planning is being carried out by politicians. Two important leaders are maligning top national institutions and say that our people have assumed key positions in these institutions. It is too good not to drag these prestigious institutions into politics,” Nisar said, adding that these individuals wanted only those who assisted them in corruption and sit-ins.

He said the government put Pervez Musharraf on the ECL for more than two and a half years, adding that if the PML-N had inked any agreement with Musharraf, it would never have had filed a case against him. He said those who gave the guard of honour to Musharraf were today making noise more than anyone.

To a question, he said everyone was equal before the law and indiscriminate action was being taken against all criminals. Answering another question, he said the committee probing the news leak issue had been given one-month extension to submit its report which would be made public. About Ayyan Ali and Asif Ali Zardari, he said he was not the person to comment on Zardari, Bilawal and Ayyan.

