Says govt efforts yielding positive results

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction about the government’s untiring efforts to resolve the core issues confronted by the people that have yielded positive results.

The prime minister stated this during a meeting with MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt from Sahiwal on Friday at the PM House here while holding discussion with him on the national issues. Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Jutt, adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Revenue, was also present during the meeting.

The prime minister said that speedy work on mega power generation projects is underway along with internal and regional connectivity projects. The projects would change the destiny of Pakistan. He said the development and welfare schemes of the government are aimed at socio-economic uplift of the people.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif impressed upon the public representatives to keep themselves abreast of the problems faced by the people of their constituencies and must take all necessary steps to resolve them.

Appreciating the leadership role of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhary Muhammad Tufail said the country was facing multiple challenges when the present government assumed office, but the leadership steered the country out of these challenges successfully overcoming the issues. The MNA said the present government has initiated mega power and roads infrastructure projects across the country. He said that the overall security situation of the country has improved significantly and the loadshedding hours have substantially decreased, which are the most vivid performance indicators of the present government.

‘’The people of Pakistan are confident that under your dynamic leadership, Pakistan will transform into a modern, democratic and developed state”, said the member of the National Assembly.

Pakistan’s destiny will change, claims PM was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175768-Pakistans-destiny-will-change-claims-PM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan’s destiny will change, claims PM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175768-Pakistans-destiny-will-change-claims-PM.