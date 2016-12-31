Trump praises Putin for holding off on reprisals

Putin says waiting for Trump to decide any further steps; trucks, cars leave Russian compounds in New York, Maryland

WASHINGTON: US president-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for not reacting immediately to Washington’s move to punish it over alleged election-related interference.

“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) -- I always knew he was very smart!”, Trump tweeted. President Vladimir Putin refrained Friday from retaliating for the US expulsion of 35 suspected Russian spies, putting the onus on Donald Trump to help solve a crisis over Russian cyber attacks when he takes over the White House next month.

As a Sunday deadline approached for dozens of Russians to leave the United States, Putin said he would wait for the actions of Trump, who takes office on January 20, before responding.

US President Barack Obama Thursday ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian intelligence operatives and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies over their involvement in hacking political groups in the Nov 8 US presidential election.

The CIA and others in the US intelligence community said the cyber attacks were intended to aid Trump. Russia said the hacking accusations were untrue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier Friday proposed Putin expel the same number of US diplomats in response to Obama’s measures but Putin rejected that. “We will not expel anyone,” Putin said in a statement.

He said Russia reserved the right to retaliate but would not “descend to the level” of “irresponsible diplomacy”.

“Further steps towards the restoration of Russian-American relations will be built on the basis of the policy which the administration of president-elect Trump will carry out,” he said. Trump has repeatedly praised Putin and nominated people seen as friendly toward Moscow to senior administration posts but it was unclear whether he would seek to roll back Obama’s actions which mark a new post-Cold War low in US-Russian ties.

Trump has brushed aside allegations from the CIA and other intelligence agencies that Russia was behind the cyber attacks. “It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” Trump said Thursday but added he would meet with intelligence officials next week.

Russian officials have portrayed the sanctions as a last act of a lame-duck president and suggested the Republican Trump could reverse them when he takes over from Obama, a Democrat.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the Obama administration “a group of embittered and dim-witted foreign policy losers”. Should Trump seek to heal the rift with Russia, he might encounter opposition in Congress, including from fellow Republicans.

