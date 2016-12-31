Commissionerate system restored in Punjab

DC office to replace DCO from January 2; designations of district adminstration abolished; 153 new created; CM says LGs to get financial autonomy; equal funds for urban, rural UCs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet on Friday which granted approval to amendments to Drug Act 1976 and DRAP 2012.

The cabinet also approved with consensus the Finance Commission Award 2016 and the Punjab Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 as well as endorsed the minutes of the meeting of cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance and Development. The Punjab cabinet decided unanimously that the local government system will be enforced in the province from January 2, 2017 and local governments will come into existence on that date.

The meeting decided to enhance sentences and fines for elements involved in the nefarious trade of spurious and substandard drugs. Such elements’ properties will also be confiscated. Moreover, under Civil Administration Act 2016, Deputy Commissioner’s Office will operate instead of District Coordination Office. The meeting granted approval to remove houbara bustard from Schedule III of the Punjab Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management Amendment Act 2007 and place it on Schedule I.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said the role of local government institutions was of vital importance with regard to solution to the problems of people at the local level. With the activation of local governments, service delivery to the masses will improve, he added. He said local governments were being activated in the province from January 2, 2017 and decision had been taken by the Punjab cabinet on Friday with consensus. He said local governments would also be empowered and granted financial autonomy. He said under the Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016, a substantial increase had been made in resources of local governments and Rs391 billion would be given to local governments, whereas Rs274 billion were given last year. As such 44 percent increase had been made in the funds of local governments compared to the last year, he added. Shahbaz said there would be a ban on utilisation of development funds under other heads and it would be spent only for development purposes.

The chief minister said that more resources would be given to local governments of south Punjab and backward areas than given to them in the past while equal funds would be made available to urban and rural union councils (UCs). He said disparity in the distribution of funds between urban and rural UCs had been removed. He said an equitable, transparent and comprehensive formula had been evolved under the Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016 for distribution of funds, whereas additional resources would be given to the local governments showing good performance. He said a regular mechanism of audit had been evolved.

The chief minister appreciated the Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, finance secretary and their entire team for devising the formula of Finance Commission Award 2016. He said under the new system, mayors, chairmen, district councils, deputy commissioners and DPOs would be responsible for maintenance of law and order and protection of life and property of citizens at the district level while coordination committees would also be formulated for this purpose at divisional, district and tehsil levels. He said safety commission and police complaint authorities would also be established in the province.

He lauded performance of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, law secretary, prosecution secretary and other authorities with regard to preparation of the new system. Shahbaz said the elements involved in manufacturing and sale of spurious and substandard medicines should be awarded deterrent punishment.

He said provincial drug monitoring teams would be constituted for rooting out this evil from the province. He said quality medicines were a right of patients and state-of-the-art drug testing labs were being set up by the Punjab government in cities.

He also said action would also be taken under the law against anyone giving wrong information about manufacturing and sale of spurious medicines. The cabinet also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the father of Ahmad Yar Hunjra and sister of Mehr Ijaz Achlana.

