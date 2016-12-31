Briefs

Namaz-e-Istasqa offered in Lahore

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Namaz-e-Istasqa (special prayer for rain) was offered after the Friday prayers all over the country on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq. At Mansoora, the prayer was led by JI Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees and was joined by a large number of people from the neighbouring localities. Namaz-e-Istasqa was also offered in Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad. Maulana Tayyab Qureshi led the prayer at the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque, Peshawar. In Balochistan, the special prayer was offered at eight places.

Father kills two minor children

MIRPURKHAS: A father killed his two minor children after a quarrel with his wife near Mirwah Gorchani on Friday. According to the police, the accused Rano Kolhi after a quarrel with his wife strangled to death his four-year-old daughter Sonia and two-year- old son Ashok in his village Qurban Ali Shah in the jurisdiction of Mirwah Gorchani police station and threw their bodies into the saline water channel.

Five of a family killed in accident

HARIPUR: Five members of a family, including women and children, were killed in an accident in the Baldhair village here on Friday. The police and eyewitnesses said a vehicle carrying 10 passengers was on its way to Haripur from Abbottabad when it collided with a passenger van (LES-5353) near the Hazara filling station.

‘CPEC to boost economic activities’

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not only make Pakistan economically self-reliant but establishment of new industries around it will boost the business and industrial activities, creating millions of jobs, said Rohail Dar, president, Pakistan Muslim League-N, USA. Addressing a reception arranged in honour of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Secretary General, Major (Retd) Syed Javed Hussain Bokhari here on Friday, Rohail claimed that effects of PML-N economic policies had started reaching the common man. PSyed Anwer Wasti, PML-N USA Secretary Information hoped that these projects would produce electricity in abundance for the industrial and domestic use on cheaper rates.

Flats for railway employees

By our correspondent

Lahore: Pakistan Railways has decided to provide residential facilities to its employees. Pakistan Railway will constructing 180 flats on the instructions of Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq in Lahore, Karachi and Narowal.

Emergency Services Academy

By our correspondent

Lahore: Gilgit-Baltistan Emergency Services Director General Dr Sher Aziz visited the Emergency Services Academy here to check the ongoing training of rescuers and instructors hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, KP and Punjab. He also saw the ongoing international training of enhancing emergency response in Pakistan. This international training is being conducted for four weeks with the funding of USAID and international instructors from Nepal. He acknowledged the services of Emergency Services Academy DG.

