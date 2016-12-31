BAKU: Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has announced that he will send an export mission to Pakistan next February.

The export mission will include companies specializing in the production of fruits, vegetables, mineral water, fruit juices, sugar and confectionery, cotton, chemical and industrial products. Companies to be part of the mission will be selected through a competition to be organized by the Economy Ministry and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO). Today Azerbaijan outputs more than 250 kinds of home-made products in food, light, heavy and construction industries.

In order to bring economy to a new level, Azerbaijan started promoting the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in foreign markets. The country is keen to penetrate in the international commodity markets with its products branded 'Made in Azerbaijan'.

Azerbaijan is sending trade missions to various countries since November 2016 to increase its exports. Missions have already been organized to China and the UAE, while the list of planned destinations for 2017 also includes Germany and Afghanistan. Only 10 export missions may be held within a year, while exporters participating in missions are freely provided with accommodation, transport and translation services. A total of three million manats ($1.84 million) has been allocated out of the Azerbaijani President’s Reserve Fund in the 2016 State Budget to finance the export support measures.

