Lahore Police beef up security for New Year night
December 31, 2016
LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Cap (retd) Muhammad Ameen Wains has said foolproof security arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order situation on the occasion of New Year night.
He said the prime duty of police was to provide a peaceful atmosphere to citizens and nobody would be allowed to disturb the peace of the city. As many as 5,000 police officers and officials would perform duty. He directed the divisional SPs to make more effective the system of patrolling and take stern legal action against the lawbreakers without any discrimination.
He was presiding over a meeting of police officers at his office on Friday. The CCPO directed the police officers that legal action be taken against the persons involved in firing in the air and doing wheelie. He also directed the CTO that special arrangements be made for smooth flow of traffic, and additional traffic wardens also be deployed on important roads. The meeting was informed that on the New Year night more than 5,000 officials, including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and 174 upper subordinates would perform duty.