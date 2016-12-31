‘People of Pakistan can never forget Chinese role in CPEC’

LAHORE: Parliamentarians belonging to different districts on Friday met Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was proving to be a game changer in the region including Pakistan and had accelerated the pace of progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that the speed of work on CPEC projects in Pakistan was unprecedented. He said that people of Pakistan could never forget the historic investment package worth billions of dollars given by China. He said that under CPEC investment of $36 billion was being made in energy projects whereas under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government was setting up powerhouses with its own resources.

Shahbaz Sharif said that efforts of the government for resolving the energy crisis were proving fruitful and work was underway expeditiously on energy projects in the country including Punjab.

He said that a number of energy projects would start production in 2017 due to which loadshedding would be eliminated. Those who met the chief minister included Provincial Minister Muhammad Iqbal Channar, Sheikh Muhammad Akram, Sardar Ahmed Qadeer and former MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram.

