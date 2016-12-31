CPEC a lifeline project for Pakistanis, says Mamnoon

PESHAWAR: President Mamnoon Hussain said on Friday that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) is a lifeline project for the people of Pakistan and propaganda against it was tantamount to harming the country and depriving masses of development.

Addressing a function in connection with the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam at Governor’s House, President Mamnoon said CPEC was a project of immense importance for Pakistan that would help bring an economic revolution.

Rejecting the propaganda of some elements regarding change in the CPEC’s western route, the president said not a single inch change has been made in the western route. “I was pleased to read news items today that the Chinese investment under CPEC has increased to 57 billion dollars against earlier 46 billion dollars.

“Besides, Pakistan is wining war against terrorism,” he said adding these all positive developments came due to prudent economic and security policies of the present elected government.

He said CPEC would enhance regional connectivity and bring people closer, adding regional countries including Central Asian republics were intending to become part of CPEC to benefit from this multi-faceted project.

“The future of Pakistan is bright. Pakistan is going to become one of the greatest powerful and prosperous countries of the world for which we should work hard in our respective selected fields with more dedication and professional commitment,” the president remarked.

To achieve this goal, the president said, “We should all get united against corruption and socially boycott corrupt elements. The president said terrorism has been eliminated due to successful operation of Zarb-i-Azb while implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) is successfully underway and law and order situation has been restored in Karachi.

Mamnoon said dignified repatriation of TDPs (temporarily displaced people) of Fata is the top priority of the government, besides restoration of civic education and health facilities in their respective cleared areas.

The president said Quaid-i-Azam was great personality with numerous qualities of head and heart and achieved unprecedented successes in life by keeping the national interest supreme. He said Quaid had a great love for Pakhtuns. Hence, he visited Islamia College Peshawar on a number of occasions.He visited the historic college in 1936, 1945 and 1948 and was greatly impressed by the outstanding role of its students in Pakistan Movement.

The Quaid’s love for the ICP can be judged from his will written on May 30, 1939, in Bombay in which he declared Islamia College, Peshawar, the Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madressatul Islam, Karachi, among the inheritors of his property, the president remarked.

The president said when Quaid came to ICP in 1945, he was warmly welcomed by the students and president of Muslim Students Federation ICP, who presented him Rs 8000 and assured him to present 8000 committed workers for accomplishment of his mission when he came again to ICP that had pleased our beloved Quaid.

On this occasion, the people of KP decorated their cities with Muslim League flags inscribed with slogans of Pakistan and Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad.

It was the love of people of KP with Quaid Azam that Muslim League had won more than 50 seats in that province and nobody could stop independence movement, the president added.

The president said Muslim League leaders Abdul Qayyum Khan, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar, Begum Zari Sarfaraz and Begium Kamaluddin led from the front in completing the mission of Quaid-i-Azam who changed the world map through constitutional and peaceful struggle by creating Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

Later, on traditional Khattak dance and Gilgit-Balistan dance enthralled the audience while students of Army Public School, Peshawar, received warm applause for presenting national songs.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Fata parliamentarians called on President Mamnoon at the Governor’s House Friday. The delegation was led by parliamentary leader of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in the National Assembly Haji Shahji Gul Afridi. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was also present on the occasion.

Another delegation of MPAs led by Aurangzeb Nalotha also called on the president. The delegation apprised the President about the problems confronted by the people in Fata and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.They appreciated the steps taken by the government for uplifting the living standard of the people in Fata and KP. President Mamnoon listened to their viewpoint and assured resolving their problems.

