NAB terms recovery of Rs285 billion a major achievement

Chairman says Bureau is role model for Saarc countries

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Friday dubbed recovery of ill-gotten money of Rs285 billion which was deposited in the national exchequer since its inception as a major achievement.

“NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc,” he said, while chairing a meeting to review progress of NAB at Bureau’s headquarters.

The chairman said that corruption is mother of all evils. Corruption affects country just like a cancer. Awareness and prevention of corruption is a challenging task and as Pakistanis it is our moral duty to spread awareness about the ill effects of corruption.

He said that all the segments of the society should play their due role for the eradication of corruption from the country. He said that NAB had chalked out a comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) and under NACS, NAB has adopted a zero tolerance policy and proactive approach to curb corruption and corrupt practices from the country.

He said NAB, during the last 16 years, has received about 326,694 complaints from individuals and private/ public organisations. “During this period NAB authorised 10,992 complaint verification, 7,303 inquiries, 3,648 investigations, filed 2,667 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio is about 76 percent. Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs285 billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement,” he added.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2014 to 2015. He said the comparative figures for the latest two years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of

complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in NAB. The Pildat in its report supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted NAB against 30% for police and 29% for government officials.

The recent report of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 117 which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB chairman’s efforts. The World Economic Forum and Mishal Pakistan according to Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 126 to 122 this year which is great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

He said that to create awareness against the ill effects of corruption among the youth of Pakistan, NAB in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Over 42,000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) have been established with the help of NAB and HEC in the country in universities, colleges and schools during the last one year to create awareness against corruption as youths are considered a vanguard in this fight.

He said NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in the Bureau in order to review and further improve the performance of officers/ officials. Under this grading system, “NAB Regional Bureaus are being evaluated every year at a certain criteria,” he added.

He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi/ Islamabad. The Forensic Science Lab has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. He said NAB had organised a seminar of Saarc countries on anti-corruption in September 2016 in which NAB has become first chairman of Saarc anti-corruption forum for collaborative efforts for eradication of corruption on the basis of best practices. NAB is role model for Saarc countries.

He said that Pakistan is the only country whose CPI index decreased from 126 to 117 which was a great achievement. He said that NAB has recruited and trained 104 investigation officers at Police Training College Sihala on modern lines.

He said that NAB has developed an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record preservation of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief, decisions made and list of participants attended the meeting with time & date and setting up of an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System and ability to analyse data in qualitative and quantitative form having warnings and alarms system for violators.

He said a pilot project of NAB Rawalpindi was completed and its outcome is being shared with all regional bureaus with the directions to replicate it in all regional bureaus of NAB for effective monitoring and evaluation to implement MES system across NAB in order to further improve the working of NAB.

He said that NAB has already been devised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to rationalise the workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to- inquiry-to- investigation and finally to a reference in the accountability court. He said that in order to ensure uniformity and standardisation, the SOPs for investigation officers (IOs) in vogue were reviewed and revised after a gap of 10 years in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of director, additional director, IO and a senior legal counsel has been put in place. “This will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings,” he added.

He said that NAB’s anti-corruption campaign is carried widely for awareness and prevention of corruption during 2016 which will continue in 2017 due to its effectiveness. He said that NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders can collaborate to check corruption and corrupt practices before happening with the help of all stakeholders, civil society, media and people at large.

