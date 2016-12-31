Islamabad: Leading civil society organisations in Pakistan have urged the government to initiate an inclusive consultative process on the issue of regulation of not-for-profit organisations instead of resorting to arbitrary measures to restrict their functioning and stifle their independence.

In a resolution adopted unanimously at the end of the consultation organised by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) to discuss the challenges being faced by civil society in Pakistan, the civil society organisations called for a unified law to replace more than 10 laws that currently are in vogue to govern the functioning of the civil society in the country.

The resolution says, “The consultation believes that there already exist several government bodies and numerous laws to register and regulate functioning of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). Therefore, it does not support the new measure by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to register national NGOs, who receive foreign funding on the grounds that this information is already being conveyed to government through other legally constitutional government bodies. This measure is not only advisable but it is wrong and harmful.

“The consultation suggests that there should be a multi-lateral forum comprising relevant government ministries/bodies, funding agencies and national and international INGOs. The consultation also feels that all arbitrary harassment measures by the government or by the agencies against CSOs should be immediately stopped. The consultation demands unified and simplified mechanism to regulate CSOs with preferably one-window operation. The CSOs would welcome to enter into negotiation to agree on these issues.

“We reject the so-called business model of inclusion of for-profit and business firms because this is incompatible with the spirit of social works and movements of citizens and civil society and this would have huge negative impact on the growing Social Capital.”

