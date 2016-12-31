BEIJING: China´s ruling Communist Party has expelled the former deputy chief of the country´s top intelligence agency, it said on Friday, the latest high-ranking figure to face prosecution in a much-publicised corruption crackdown.

Ma Jian, former deputy head of China´s ministry of state security, was suspected of taking bribes and abusing power, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) -- the party´s internal watchdog -- said in a statement on its website.

He “seriously violated political discipline and the code of conduct, confronted an organisational probe, as well as transferred and hid money and property related to his case”, it said.

Ma was first put under investigation for “serious disciplinary violations” -- standard code for graft -- in January 2015.

His case is being transferred to the judiciary, the CCDI statement said, where he will almost certainly be prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to prison.

The announcement is part of the ongoing corruption crackdown announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping after coming to power in 2012.

