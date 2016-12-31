BUCHAREST: Romania´s president on Friday named social-democrat Sorin Grindeanu as the nation´s new prime minister, bringing to

a close weeks of uncertainty since the left won a par-

liamentary vote on December 11.

The centre-right president Klaus Iohannis signed the official decree naming Grindeanu, a 43-year-old former communications minister, as the new premier.

Grindeanu now faces a confidence vote in parliament on his programme and cabinet nominees.

The nomination sought to put an end to a political crisis sparked when Iohannis rejected a previous candidate who would have been the country´s first female and first Muslim prime minister.

The president offered no reasons for his rejection of Sevil Shhaideh, initially put forward by the Social Democrats (PSD), but there was speculation that it was due to her Syrian husband´s background.

Sources close to the president had indicated on Thursday that Grindeanu was considered a “better solution.”

He is seen in Romania as a “disciplined soldier” within the PSD ranks and said himself in a recent interview that he had joined the party very young as an outlet for his leftist convictions.

The PSD had proposed the previously little-known Shhaideh after its thumping poll victory on December 11 when it won 45 percent of the vote, enough to form a majority coalition with its partners ALDE.

Shhaideh, 52, who has only five months ministerial experience, is from Romania´s small and long-established Turkish minority, but her Muslim faith is not thought to have been the problem.

