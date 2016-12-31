Print Story
Croatia charges official over military contract bribe
ZAGREB: Croatian prosecutors on Friday charged two people, including a top defence ministry official, for bribes allegedly paid over a multi-million euro contract to overhaul the country´s military jets.
The official sought bribes from two foreign firms to “ensure an advantage in obtaining a business deal for the overhaul and procurement of additional MiG-21 fighter planes”, anti-graft prosecutors said in a statement. One of the companies refused to pay the 50,000 euros demanded.
But the prosecutors said the second suspect, a Croatian who represented another foreign company, agreed to pay, and gave the official at least 10,000 euros on two occasions in January and February this year.