KIEV: Ukraine on Friday banned Russian books glorifying the Kremlin and its leaders or espousing what it views as “totalitarian views” in a move certain to further sour relations between the two foes.

The law adopted by President Petro Poroshenko “prohibits the promotion of aggressor states ... or (books) that create a positive image of this aggressor state”, referring to Russia.

It also forbids literature that calls for state coups or promotes wars and racial hatred. The legislation says a group of experts will decide which Russian books are acceptable or not.

Kiev accuses Russia of launching a 31-month war in its separatist east that has claimed nearly 10,000 lives in retaliation for Kiev´s February 2014 ouster of a Moscow-backed leader.

Russia denies this but Ukraine refuses to believe it and has since signed a landmark agreement with the

European Union and hopes

to one day join the Nato military bloc.

Poroshenko´s decision comes slightly more than a year after Ukraine´s tax and customs service banned 38 works by Russian media celebrities accused of holding anti-Ukrainian views.

Kiev accused the authors of “promoting fascism” and “humiliating and insulating a nation and its people”.

Friday´s measure appears to go further by covering all Russian literature deemed to be anti-Ukrainian in content.

