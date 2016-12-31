-
Ukraine bans books promoting RussiaDecember 31, 2016Print : World
KIEV: Ukraine on Friday banned Russian books glorifying the Kremlin and its leaders or espousing what it views as “totalitarian views” in a move certain to further sour relations between the two foes.
The law adopted by President Petro Poroshenko “prohibits the promotion of aggressor states ... or (books) that create a positive image of this aggressor state”, referring to Russia.
It also forbids literature that calls for state coups or promotes wars and racial hatred. The legislation says a group of experts will decide which Russian books are acceptable or not.
Kiev accuses Russia of launching a 31-month war in its separatist east that has claimed nearly 10,000 lives in retaliation for Kiev´s February 2014 ouster of a Moscow-backed leader.
Russia denies this but Ukraine refuses to believe it and has since signed a landmark agreement with the
European Union and hopes
to one day join the Nato military bloc.
Poroshenko´s decision comes slightly more than a year after Ukraine´s tax and customs service banned 38 works by Russian media celebrities accused of holding anti-Ukrainian views.
Kiev accused the authors of “promoting fascism” and “humiliating and insulating a nation and its people”.
Friday´s measure appears to go further by covering all Russian literature deemed to be anti-Ukrainian in content.