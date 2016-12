KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) organised Ittiqa Hussain Zaidi memorial hockey league on Friday.

The match between Olympian Khursheed Aslam XI and Olympian Habib Ali Kiddi XI was drawn 1-1. Faheem Khan and Shazaib Khan were the scorers.

The match between Olympian Munawar-uz-Zaman XI and Olympian Aziz-ur-Rehman XI ended without any team scoring a goal.

Olympian Anwar Ahmed Khan XI held Olympian Laitf-ur-Rehman XI to a 1-1 draw. Sajid Hussain and Zeeshan were the scorers.

