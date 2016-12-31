LONDON: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe addressed the issue of inconsistency with his players after Monday’s loss to leaders Chelsea condemned them to their sixth defeat in nine games.

Bournemouth, who were languishing in fourth tier of English football six years ago, reached their highest Premier League position of eighth this month but back-to-back losses have sent them back down to 12th.

“Christmas was difficult. A bad result always ruins everything, even socially — I think the kids still had fun,” Howe told reporters on Friday.

“I think the team is fine, but we’ve made individual mistakes that have cost us. We need to get back to being more solid. Our inconsistency has been talked about internally.

“We’re playing some good teams, but looking at ourselves we need to do better.”

