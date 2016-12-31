Print Story
Pakistan's Customs CA clinch Gulf Cup
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Customs Cricket Academy’s U15 team defeated India’s TCA Academy by 16 runs in the final of Gulf Cup 2016-17 in Ajman, UAE. According to information made available here, CCA scored 118 runs in 20 overs. Mubashir Amin scored 34 runs and Bilal Kamran contributed 18 runs.
India’s TCA Academy were bundled out for 103. Ragab top scored for the side with 38 runs. Mubashir picked three wickets for 20 runs and won the Man-of-the-Match award.