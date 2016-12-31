KARACHI: Nazeer Hussain CA defeated Muhammad Hussain CA by 24 runs in the Third All Karachi Under-15 Colour League Future Star Cricket Tournament.

Nazeer Hussain CA batted first and scored 110 runs in 20 overs and defeated Muhammad Hussain CA by 24 runs.

Saadi Hussain of Nazeer Hussain CA scored 61 runs. He was declared the man of the match.

In another match, UBL CA defeated Bob Woolmer CA by three wickets. Bob Woolmer CA scored 108 runs in 20 overs. UBL achieved the target after losing seven wickets.

UBL’s Fayyaz was declared man of the match for scoring 18 runs and taking four wickets.

The semi-finals will be played on January 2 at Nazeer Hussain Young Fighter Cricket Ground, Block J, North Nazimabad, Karachi. The first will be played between Fakhruddin Baloch CA and PIA CA and the second between Nazeer Hussain Young Fighter CA versus UBL CA.

