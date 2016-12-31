KARACHI: Karachi Omar Associates whipped Karachi Haseen Habib by nine wickets in the 18th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 here at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium the other day.

In the other three Southern Zone matches of the tournament held over the weekend at the same venue, Karachi A A Pakwan overwhelmed Karachi Blues by seven wickets, Karachi Fact Date Engineering defeated Karachi Rashid Latif Academy (RLCA) by seven wickets, and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) overpowered Karachi Development Authority (KDA) by four wickets.

Karachi Omar Associates skipper Jaffer Qureshi claimed three wickets for 19 runs with his left-arm spin to restrict Karachi Haseen Habib to 125 for seven in 20 overs.

Unbeaten half centuries from Nadeem Shaikh (62 off 42 balls) and Imran Jawed (56 off 32 balls) enabled Karachi Omar Associates to win the match comfortably by nine wickets with almost six overs to spare.

The Karachi A A Pakwan trio of Sajid Ansari (3-27), Irfanullah (2-10) and Kamran Umar (2-18) sent Karachi Blues crashing to 114 all out in 17.3 overs despite opener Raees Ahmed’s 37 off 21 balls. Karachi A A Pakwan reached the target of 115 in 13.5 overs with opener Wasim Shafaat (38 off 26 balls) being the top scorer.

Karachi RLCA scored 121 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs against Karachi Fact Date Engineering, who reached the target in 17.1 overs, thanks to the unbroken 71-run fourth wicket partnership between Mohammad Javed (54 off 40 balls) and Faisal Waqar (28 off seven balls).

Opener Raees Ahmed’s 74 off 52 balls helped KDA post a competitive total of 149 for seven off 20 overs against CAA, who chased down the target with just a couple of deliveries remaining. Noor-ul-Wahab played the match-winning knock, returning undefeated on 42 off 31 balls, receiving support from Mohammad Aslam and Shad Hussain.

