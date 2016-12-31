KARACHI: Pakistan overlooked in-form batsman Kamran Akmal and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in a 15-man squad for the five-match One-day International (ODI) series in Australia.

Akmal, 35, scored 1035 runs in the four-day first class tournament and 361 with two hundreds in the ongoing one-day cup. The selectors retained Asad Shafiq, who hit an epic 137 in Pakistan’s narrow 39-run defeat in the first Test at Brisbane last week.

Hafeez was thought likely to return to one-day team after his bowling action was cleared following a 12-month ban.

“The one-day team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in Australia and the performances of players in the recent series against West Indies and in domestic cricket,” said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the UAE in October.

“The team is a fine blend of experience and youth, and the selectors have stuck to the same combination of players selected against West Indies series earlier and believe that team will do well on the tour,” he added.

Paceman Mohammad Irfan returns to the squad after being sent home mid-way from the England one-day series following fitness problems.

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir.

