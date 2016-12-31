PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have started a campaign to discourage usury and festive firing in the provincial capital. The sub-divisional officers and station house officers of the Capital City Police visited mosques during the Friday sermons and talked to the public against the usury and festive firing. The officers also distributed pamphlets and pasted posters at different public places to raise awareness among people against the two negative practices.

