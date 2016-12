PESHAWAR: The chairman of the Department of Islamic Studies, Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, Dr Hafiz Salehuddin, has been awarded “The Best University Teacher Award of the Year 2015.” Dr Hafiz was honoured at a ceremony arranged recently by the Higher Education Commission.

