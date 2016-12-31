Print Story
HARIPUR: Five members of a family, including women and children, were killed in an accident in Baldhair village here on Friday.The police and eyewitnesses said a vehicle (RIA-207) carrying 10 passengers was on its way to Haripur from Abbottabad when it collided with a passenger van (LES-5353) near Hazara filling station in the limits of Sara-e-Saleh Police Station early in the day. Five passengers died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Sehar, Abida Bibi, Atif, Naseem Bibi and Ziaur Rehman, residents of Abbottabad.