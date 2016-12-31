Print Story
PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Khan Durrani on Friday raised the status of police post at Inqilab to a full-fledged police station.
The new station named Inqilab Police Station raised the number of police stations in Peshawar to 31. The Capital City Police had made the request to the IGP. The proposal was thoroughly deliberated upon at the Police Policy Board (PPB) meeting.
It was noted that the increasing work load and the security situation in the area was making it difficult for the Badaber Police Station to work properly.