Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael has ordered inquiry into deaths by tainted liquor in Punjab.

Celebrating the eve of Christmas, more than 42 people were killed and dozens more were taken ill after they consumed toxic homemade liquor in Toba Tek Singh district on Tuesday.

While condoling the liquor deaths, the minister said he was greatly upset by the loss of precious lives in the incident and had directed the relevant authorities to act against the culpable people.

He said he had asked the National Commission for Human Rights to hold inquiry into the deaths and submit a report to him without delay.

The minister said he shared the grief of the families who lost members in the incident and assured them that those involved in the criminal act would be taken to task.

He said he had directed the NCHR to carry out speedy probe into the deaths so that necessary legal action was taken against the culpable people.

Established by the federal government under an Act of Parliament in 2012, the NCHR is mandated to work for promotion and protection of human rights in the country while having the powers to take suo moto action on the violation of human rights.

