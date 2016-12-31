Islamabad

Indian government has created post of chief of defence staff (COSC) with a four-star general to assume it as its permanent chairman.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Thursday took over the baton of the chairman of the chiefs of staff committee from outgoing Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha even as the government plans to create a new post to focus exclusively on inter-services issues and acquisitions. He would, however, be assuming charge as chairman-COSC with effect from afternoon of December 31.

The development has come about in the wake of contention regarding the creation of the post of CDS with a five-star general in India. According to media reports Indian Army Chief Gen Dalbir Singh, who also retires from service on December 31 and Principal Staff Officers of all three Services and HQ Integrated Defence Staff were present on the occasion in New Delhi.

While the contentious CDS is likely to be a five star post, the permanent chairman-COSC will be a four-star, a post that the three services have agreed to.

Admiral Lanba assumed command of the Indian Navy on May 31 this year. He is a navigation and direction specialist and has served on board numerous ships in both the Eastern and Western Fleets.

Air Chief Marshal Raha had taken over as chairman-COSC on August 1, 2014. He was instrumental in enhancing the role of military diplomacy with friendly foreign countries, the statement of Indian Defence Ministry said.

