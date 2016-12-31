CDA reverses posting, transfer orders

Islamabad: Member Administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Yasir Peerzada has directed the Human Resource Development (HRD) directorate to ensure implementation of rules and regulations for better performance of the authority.

In light of the directives of the member, the HRD directorate while amending December 26 notification regarding posting and transfers has reversed the charge of Director Estate Management-II which was given to Deputy Director Revenue Mian Muhammad Tariq.

The appointment of new Director Estate Management-II which is now vacant is likely to be made in the next few months.

The post was reserved only for Executive Cadre Officers. Mian Muhammad Tariq belongs to CDA Revenue Cadre while charge of Tehsildar (Assistant Director) handed over to Aamir Hayat Aulac Naib Tehsildar was also withdrawn.

However, posting of Aamir Hayat Aulac has also been cancelled because he was in BPS-16. Similarly Deputy Director Maintenance Division -- III Sardar Nawaz was suspended due to poor performance. HRD Directorate has issued amended and suspension notifications.

CDA Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Peerzada expressed his views that good governance, merit and transparency will prevail.

