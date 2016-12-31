Islamabad

The department of Auditor General (AG) of Pakistan told the sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday that the total financial losses of Printing Corporation of Pakistan had soared to over Rs2 billion.

The meeting of the sub-committee was held with Shafqat Mehmood in chair in which the audit reports for the year 2010-11 of related departments of the Cabinet Division were examined.

The audit officials told the committee that the financial losses of Printing Corporation of Pakistan in 2008-09 stood at Rs16 million while in 2010-11 it jumped to Rs240 million and now it has crossed Rs2 billion.

The officials of the Cabinet Division told the sub-committee of the PAC that restructuring of the Printing Corporation of Pakistan is in final stages.

However, when Chairman Sub-committee of the PAC Shafqat Mehmood inquired about the restructuring plan of Printing Corporation of Pakistan, the officials of the Cabinet Division said the restructuring plan is in final stages and once approved it could be presented.

The officials of the Cabinet Division told the sub-committee of the PAC that the main source of income of the Printing Corporation of Pakistan is elections and Rs 300 million as a subsidy provided by the federal government annually.

The Cabinet Division officials told the sub-committee that the Printing Corporation of Pakistan had been facing the problem of overstaffing and unionism that hampers the smooth functioning of the corporation.

