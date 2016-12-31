Islamabad

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri and Chief Secretary Saifullah Chattah through telephone have thanked and congratulated the Chairman of National

Accountability Bureau

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry

on recovering the looted money.

They said that the NAB had not only recovered the looted money but also unearthed the mega corruption scandal of former finance secretary of Balochistan.

They said that the recovered money would help complete timely development projects.

Balochistan former finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani surrendered two properties in Karachi’s Defence area, along with two cars and over Rs653.2 million.

These are in addition to the 11 properties already seized by NAB from Raisani and Majeed Shah.

All the 11 of these properties are in DHA and are valued at a purchase price of Rs1.25 billion and these include two commercial plazas, three houses of minimum 500 sq yards each and six residential plots.

The NAB had entered into a plea bargain of Rs3 billion with two characters once linked to the Balochistan government, and not of Rs2 billion as reported earlier. The total worth of assets surrendered by Raisani came to Rs800m while the value of his 11 properties was said to be Rs1.25b.

Raisani had surrendered Rs653.2 million in cash and about 3.3kg gold jewellery worth Rs13.5 million at the time of a raid on his residence in Quetta in May.

Raisani also offered

two properties, one in Quetta worth Rs60 million

and the other worth Rs70 million located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The former secretary had also surrendered two luxury cars, including a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Grande, worth about Rs8 million.

According to the law, the recovered amount was transferred to the national exchequer after a plea bargain was finalised.

