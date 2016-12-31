Your skin care routine may well impact how your skin ages. The American Academy of Dermatology offers this advice:

Health Skin

* Wear sunscreen before you head outside.

* Don’t smoke.

* Inspect your skin regularly for signs of skin cancer.

* Determine your skin type, such as oily or dry, and use products formulated for that type.

* Wash your face before bed, when you wake and after each time you sweat. Use mild warm water and a gentle cleanser, and don’t scrub.

* Find ways to manage stress.

