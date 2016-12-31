Print Story
X
-
Healthier skinDecember 31, 2016Print : Islamabad
Your skin care routine may well impact how your skin ages. The American Academy of Dermatology offers this advice:
Health Skin
* Wear sunscreen before you head outside.
* Don’t smoke.
* Inspect your skin regularly for signs of skin cancer.
* Determine your skin type, such as oily or dry, and use products formulated for that type.
* Wash your face before bed, when you wake and after each time you sweat. Use mild warm water and a gentle cleanser, and don’t scrub.
* Find ways to manage stress.