Islamabad: Dr. Keung-Chul Jeong, a professor of world religions at Hapdong Theological Seminary, Suwon, South Korea, has donated academic books on comparative religious studies to the International Islamic University.

He handed over the books to IIU President Dr Ahmad Yousuf al-Dariweesh during a meeting at the latter’s office.

During the meeting, Dr. Jeong suggested the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the IIU and the University of Seoul, South Korea.

The IIU president agreed to the idea and said the details of the proposed MoU would be worked out soon in order to further strengthen academic cooperation between the two educational institutions.

The meeting was also attended by dean of the IIU Faculty of Usuluddin Professor Haroon Al-Rashid, chairman of the Department of Comparative Religion Dr. Qaisar Shahzad and Assistant Professor of Department of Comparative Religion Dr. Muhammad Akram.

The IIU president was briefed by the dean of the university’s Faculty of Usuluddin about the academic connections of Dr. Jeong with the university through the Department of Comparative Religion.

He thanked the visitor for the generous donation of books and gave him own books and IIU shield as a token of appreciation. Dr. Jeong sought the permission for getting the books of the IIU president translated into Korean language. Dr. Al-Draiweesh was quick to grant the permission saying any step for dissemination of peace and Islam’s true message in the world should be encouraged.

