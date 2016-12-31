Islamabad

If the Pakistan Meteorological Department is to be believed, the current dry spell in the country, the longest in a decade or so, is expected to end shortly as the rains are on the way.

According to a PMD official, a fresh western disturbance is likely to reach upper parts of the country on January 2 thus, causing rainfall.

He insisted the rains were expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad on January 5, 6 and 7. The weatherman said there was a high likelihood of rain falling in central parts of the country, too.

Though a few spells of light rain was reported in some areas, the countrywide weather has been dry for the last three months causing foggy and smoggy conditions as well as health problems. For the first time since 2011, December has been without rain.

