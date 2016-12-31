LAHORE

The president and chief executive officer of the Federation of State Medical Boards of United States, Dr Humayun Javaid Chaudhry, has said that Pakistan is the fourth biggest country to provide doctors to the United States.

Dr Humayun Chaudhry, who has been invited by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC), said this during a lecture at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday.

He said till date, 12,028 Pakistani national physicians were working in 50 states of the US. He added that out of these, 3,100 doctors had graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi, and 1,900 from King Edward Medical University, Lahore. Agha Khan University, Karachi and Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, are on third and fourth position respectively.

PM&DC President Dr Shabbir Ahmad Lehri, council member Dr Amir Bandesha, UHS Vice-Chancellor Maj-Gen (retd) Prof Muhammad Aslam, Pro-VC Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellors of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Lahore and the faculty were also present.

Dr Humaiyun Chaudhry, who is also the chairman of International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA), appreciated the system of medical and dental education in Pakistan. He congratulated PM&DC on being a responsible monitoring body and maintaining good standards of education in Pakistani medical and dental colleges. Dr Chaudhry added that three Pakistani institutions were the members of IAMRA and invited UHS to apply for the membership. Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad Lehri said standardisation of medical education in Pakistan was the main objective of the council. He apprised that a committee with Prof Dr Eice Muhammad as its head was working vigorously on curriculum reforms at undergraduate level.

0



0







‘12,028 Pakistani doctors working in US’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175673-12028-Pakistani-doctors-working-in-US/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘12,028 Pakistani doctors working in US’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175673-12028-Pakistani-doctors-working-in-US.