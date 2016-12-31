LAHORE

The Lahore High Court has set aside a tax recovery notice issued to a sugar mill of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen for being illegal.

Management of JDW Sugar Mills had filed a petition challenging a Rs.420 million tax recovery notice (for year 2011) sent by Commissioner Inland Revenue FBR, Lahore. The mills’ lawyer argued that the sugar mill was situated in Multan and the commissioner of Lahore region had no power to recover tax from a unit situated outside the jurisdiction.

The counsel alleged that the FBR had issued the notice at the behest of the PML-N government to politically victimise the mill owned by the PTI leader. Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza allowed the petition and declared the tax recovery notice of Lahore Inland Revenue Commissioner illegal.

ECP summons suspended: The Lahore High Court on Friday suspended summons issued to PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allegedly at the behest of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Justice Ayesha A Malik was hearing a petition moved by Khan through Advocate Anees Hashmi.

The counsel argued that the ECP initiated criminal proceedings against his client accusing him of submitting fake affidavits before a tribunal which was hearing a petition relating to NA-122.

The lawyer said the commission had been issuing summons to Khan which were illegal. He said that the court had already declared illegal such action by the ECP against his client, however, the proceedings were again initiated at the behest of the NA Speaker.

The counsel argued that the impugned summons issued by the ECP were a result of political victimisation and had no legal value. He requested the court to set aside the summons issued by the commission. Justice Ayesha suspended the summons and sought reply from the ECP by January 17. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had defeated Aleem Khan in by-poll held in NA-122 and was re-elected as NA Speaker.

