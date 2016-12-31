LAHORE

Namaz-e-Istisqa(special prayer for rain) was offered after Friday prayers all over the country on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq.

At Mansoora, the prayer was led by JI Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees and was joined by a large number of people from the neighbouring localities.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the ruling junta of the country had revolted against the divine injunctions.

He said hundreds of liquor permits were being issued in spite of large scale deaths. He said the masses were groaning under price hike and taxes.

He said obscenity had crossed all limits and the girls and women wearing veil were being denied admissions to educational institutions.

He said it was high time that the rulers as well as the masses repented for their sins and begged mercy to Allah so that the drought came to an end.

Namaz-e-Istisqa was also offered in Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad. Maulana Tayyab Qureshi led the prayer at the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque, Peshawar. In Balochistan, the special prayer was offered at eight places.

0



0







Prayers for rain was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175670-Prayers-for-rain/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Prayers for rain" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175670-Prayers-for-rain.