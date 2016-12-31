LAHORE

University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday announced the result of final professional BDS annual examination, 2016, with 76.01 pass percentage.

As many as 604 candidates from 11 UHS-affiliated dental colleges had appeared in the exam and 453 passed.

Faryal Younis, daughter of Muhammad Younis Zahid, of Dental Section, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, got first position securing 676/800 marks. The second position was shared by Saira Tariq, d/o Tariq Mehmood of Dental Section, Punjab Medical College and Rida Shahid, d/o Shahid Pervaiz, of University Medical and Dental College, Faisalabad, by getting 664/800 marks each. Sana Zafar, d/o Zafar Ali, of Dental Section, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, got third position, securing 649/800 marks.

The supplementary exams will commence on February 10, 2017.

BA-I exam results: Punjab University announced the results of BA and BSc part-I annual examination, 2016.

Pass percentage in BA and BSc Part-I Annual Examinations 2016 are 35.75 and 53.64 respectively while overall pass percentage in the exam is 42.67. The details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk Meanwhile, PU notified that the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee of MA/MSc Part-II supplementary examination, 2016, is January 13, 2017.

0



0







BDS exam result announced was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175668-BDS-exam-result-announced/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "BDS exam result announced" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175668-BDS-exam-result-announced.