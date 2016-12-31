Lahore

Pakistan Railways has decided to provide residential facilities to its employees.

Pakistan Railway will constructing 180 flats on the instructions of Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq in Lahore, Karachi and Narowal.

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Javed Anwar directed the officials concerned to complete the project till June next year.

Rail Cop and a private company have shown interest to construct flats on cheap rates within given time.

