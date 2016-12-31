Police beef up security for New Year Eve

LAHORE

Capital City Police Officer Cap (R) Muhammad Ameen Wains has said foolproof security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of New Year night.

He said that the prime duty of police was to provide peaceful atmosphere to citizens and nobody would be allowed to disturb the peace of the city. As many as 5,000 police officers and officials would perform duty. He directed the divisional SPs to make more effective the system of patrolling and take stern legal action against the law breakers without any discrimination.

He was presiding over a meeting of police officers at his office on Friday. The CCPO directed the police officers that legal action be taken against the persons involved in firing in the air and wheelie.

He also directed the CTO that special arrangements be made for smooth flow of traffic, and additional traffic wardens also be deployed on important roads.

The meeting was informed that on the occasion of New Year night more than 5,000 officials, including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and 174 upper subordinates would perform duty.

NH&MP: With the advent of foggy season, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have started adopting extraordinary measures to avoid fog-related accidents.

"While driving in the extreme conditions, we can avoid many untoward incidents/accidents by adopting road safety measures", said Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, a spokesman for Motorway Police, in a press release issued on Friday.

He said best travel time in foggy season was between 10am and 6pm as fog was often a morning or evening weather phenomena. Allow more distance between vehicles, he advised the drivers. Never rush or speed to get out of the fog, he said.

The spokesman said the moisture in the air might continuously collect on the windshield, making it more difficult to see. Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary, he asked the travelers. He advised tm to use fog lights or driving lights.

He asked the people to contact Motorway Police helpline 130 for guidance about road and weather conditions. He said the motorists should avoid applying sudden brakes.

Training: Gilgit-Baltistan Emergency Services Director General Dr Sher Aziz visited the Emergency Services Academy here to check the ongoing training of rescuers and instructors hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, KP and Punjab. He also saw the ongoing international training of enhancing emergency response in Pakistan. This international training is being conducted for four weeks with the funding of USAID and international instructors from Nepal.

He acknowledged the services of Emergency Services Academy DG Brig (R) Amir Hamza. He also said that the ESA had transformed into a national centre of excellence under the command of Brig (r) Amir Hamza.

Dr Sher Aziz praised the professional training imparted to the rescuers hailing from the northern areas.

ESA DG Brig (R) Amir Hamza said that a large number of rescuers from all areas of Pakistan were under-training at ESA. He also briefed the guest that the ESA had trained over 17,000 rescuers for GB, AJK, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan besides Punjab on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

Brig (R) Amir Hamza said that this sustainable human resource development was based on international guidelines.

quack outlets: Punjab Healthcare Commission claimed to have closed down illegal businesses of 86 quacks, and fined about Rs2 million during the month of December.

According to a press release, the Anti-Quackery Cell of the PHC conducted hearings of 111 cases of quacks, and convicted 86 quacks for being involved in the illegal practice, and imposed a fine of Rs1.9 million, whereas in 30 cases among these, qualified and registered medical practitioners took oath to run the clinics themselves.

The Faisalabad district topped with 37 cases, whereas, nine case were from Kasur, eight from Sheikhpura, 10 from Okara and nine from Pakpattan. Since its initiation, the Anti-Quackery Cell has investigated more than 3,000 cases and imposed a fine of more than Rs27 million.

Sanitation: To raise awareness about proper waste management and address the problems faced by the local residents, Albayrak Waste Management carried out its weekly awareness drive in union council 36, Sami Road, on Friday.

Officials said special cleanup operation was carried out with the help of modern machinery. Albayrak Communication Department set up an awareness camp on the road and distributed awareness literature and brochures among the residents. Political leader Khurram Rohail Asghar and UC Vice-Chairman Ameen Heera Kamboh also participated in the activity.

Later, an awareness walk was arranged at the end. The participants lauded the efforts of Albayrak team.

Meanwhile, Albayrak team also carried out an activity in UC 76, Lorex Colony, Garhi Shahu, in collaboration with LWMC

0



0







Police beef up security for New Year Eve was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175664-Police-beef-up-security-for-New-Year-Eve/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police beef up security for New Year Eve" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175664-Police-beef-up-security-for-New-Year-Eve.