CPEC will prove to be game changer in region: CM

LAHORE

Parliamentarians belonging to different districts on Friday met Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will prove to be a game changer in the region including Pakistan and had accelerated the pace of progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the speed of work on CPEC projects in Pakistan was unprecedented. He said that people of Pakistan could never forget the historic investment package worth billions of dollars given by China. He said that under CPEC investment of $36 billion was being made in energy projects whereas under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government was setting up powerhouses with its own resources.

Shahbaz Sharif said that efforts of the government for resolving the energy crisis were proving fruitful and work was underway expeditiously on energy projects in the country including Punjab.

He said that a number of energy projects would start production in 2017 due to which loadshedding would be eliminated. Those who met the chief minister included Provincial Minister Muhammad Iqbal Channar, Sheikh Muhammad Akram, Sardar Ahmed Qadeer and former MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram.

Interim PFC Award 2016 approved: The Punjab government has approved the design of Interim Provincial Finance Commission Award, 2016. The approval was granted by the provincial cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore on Friday. The Award was approved in accordance with section 153 (3) (A) of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2013.

The recommendations for the Interim PFC Award 2016 were finalised by an Interim Provincial Finance Committee on December 08, 2016, under the chairpersonship of Dr Aisha G Pasha, Punjab finance minister.

During the discussion on the Award, the chief minister appreciated the hard work done by the members of the Interim PFC and the officers of the Finance Department. The chief minister said that it was a historic award which would go a long way towards improving service delivery by local governments in Punjab. He said that his government wanted to empower local governments in Punjab.

Devolution of 44 percent of Net Provincial Consolidated Fund to local governments is a proof of the resolve of the government to ensure devolution of financial authority to local governments.The chief minister said that the development grants given to local governments would be utilised only for the purpose of development expenditure. Finance Minister Dr Aisha G Pasha said that vertical share of local governments had been decided to ensure adequacy of resources for local governments. It will help enable local governments perform their function at the local level.

The share of local governments in the provincial revenue has been increased despite provincialisation of a number of functions. She said that a multi-factor formula had been used for horizontal distribution of resources under the Award. The weight of ‘population’ in the formula has been kept at 75 percent which was 91 percent under the PFC Award 2006.

The remaining weight i.e. 25 percent is distributed between poverty and expenditure needs and cost of service delivery. Inclusion of indicators of poverty, expenditure needs and cost of service delivery will help equalise between different districts of Punjab by increasing the share of districts of south Punjab. As a consequence, the southern districts of Punjab will have more resources at their disposal to improve the state of education, health and municipal services in the region.

At the same time, through transfer of a higher vertical share, the needs of people of remaining districts of Punjab have also been taken care of. She also added that special attention had also been given to ensure provision of adequate resources to rural areas of Punjab. In order to achieve this objective, adequate share would be transferred to District Councils. In addition, equal monthly transfers would be provided to urban and rural union councils which will help resolve day to day issues faced by citizens at the grassroots. Most importantly, the Award would be formula-based. It would bring about transparency in transfers to local governments in Punjab.

0



0







CPEC will prove to be game changer in region: CM was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175661-CPEC-will-prove-to-be-game-changer-in-region-CM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CPEC will prove to be game changer in region: CM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175661-CPEC-will-prove-to-be-game-changer-in-region-CM.