A commando of the Special Security Unit (SSU) of the Sindh Police won two gold medals and became the world champion by defeating Indian and American players at the World Martial Arts Summit held in Thailand.

SSU police commando Khan Saeed Afridi, 26, took part in the International martial arts tournament and knocked out Indian player Shubhan and American player Jacob Welch by demonstrating high quality display of martial arts skills, techniques and excellent stamina to win two gold medals.

He was recruited directly in the SSU in 2013 and successfully completed all mandatory courses, a press release of the SSU said here on Friday.

The SSU commandant, Maqsood Ahmed, extended his heartiest congratulations to Khan Saeed Afridi on winning two gold medals by defeating his rivals.

He said that the commando had proved his professional martial arts capabilities and the people of Pakistan were proud of him for his success.

