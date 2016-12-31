A five-year-old boy died after he fell into an open drain in Orangi Town, rescue sources reported on Friday.

Nauman, son of Naeem, was playing outside his house when he fell into the drain. His mother along with the help of locals rescued his body from the drain, after which he was rushed to the Qatar Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A menace, especially in shanty areas, open drains have become death traps for kids, but corruption and inefficiency of the KMC plague any efforts to cover or barricade them.

