The Karachi Traffic Police has issued a traffic diversion plan to cope with the expected New Year eve rush of motorists around Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and Sea View in Clifton.

Public and residents of DHA have advised to use the following routes and diversions to reach their destinations.

All vehicular traffic coming from Akhtar Colony via the Express Way and Korangi area will not be allowed to move towards Khayaban-e-Ittehad (Sea View), but will be diverted onto Korangi Road, Sharea Faisal, Regent Chowk, Club Chowk, Hoshing Chowk, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Clifton Helipad, 26th Street right turn towards Mc Donals Sea View, Village Restaurant and Khayaban-e- Ittehad to their destinations (the residents will be allowed to enter the DHA area after checking their ID cards).

No vehicular traffic will be allowed to move towards Submarine Chowrangi from Mai Kolachi Road and will be closed after 9pm from the KPT Bridge near the American Consulate. However, traffic will be allowed to move from Boat Basin towards the Jinnah Bridge.

The road will be completely closed for traffic from Boat Basin Chowrangi to Bilawal Chowrangi.

Likewise, the road will be closed for traffic from Bilawal Chowrangi to Helipad.

All heavy traffic coming from Mauripur Road will not be allowed to move towards Mai Kolachi Road and will be diverted from the Jinnah Bridge to reach their destinations via Hub River Road and Sharea Pakistan. Small traffic will be allowed from the Jinnah Bridge, towards MT Khan Road, PIDC, Club Chowk and Sharea Faisal.

All Heavy vehicles coming from Korangi Industrial Area will be diverted towards the National Highway to proceed towards the Northern Bypass and onward.

Roads will be completely closed for traffic from Sunset Boulevard towards Punjab Chowrangi, but other tracks towards Korangi Road will remain open. The road from Defence Light Signal towards Street No.2 Light Signal will be closed as well.

Parking will not be allowed on tge following main arteries: Sharea Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road,

Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road and MT Khan Road.

The use of vehicles or motorcycles without/with a broken silencer is strictly prohibited, and anyone found using one will be handed over to police for legal action.

The drivers coming from North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Gulshan Iqbal and New Karachi and going towards DHA should use MA Jinnah Road, Garden Road, Zaib-un-Nisa Street, Avari traffic light signal, Club Chowk, Hoshing Chowk, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Clifton Helipad, 26th Street right turn towards McDonals, Sea View, Village Restaurant, Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

