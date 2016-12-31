Sindh govt urged to end corruption, nepotism in labour institutions

Workers of various industries, representatives of labour unions and a large number of victims of the Baldia factory fire staged a protest rally on Thursday, demanding of the Sindh government to eliminate the alleged corruption and nepotism prevailing in government labour institution, including the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI), the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Board (WWB).

The rally, jointly organised by the Natioanl Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and the Ali Enterpirises Factory Fire Affectees Association (AEFAA), started at Regal Chowk ended at the Karachi Press Club. NTUF Sindh president Gul Rehman and AEFAA senior vice president Saeeda Khan led the protesters.

Speakers said the SESSI, EOBI, WWB and other institutions that ought to protect and provide welfare to workers had actually become their enemies and they could be brought back onto the right track if alleged corruption and nepotism were eliminated.

Workers would continue their struggle for reforms, they said, adding that these institutions were depicting a picture of a market where one could commit crime against workers and get away with it on the basis of his/her wealth.

They said that the institutions like SESSI had issues, including corruption. “The officials seem more interested in taking bribes from the employers and act as their agents rather than registering workers for their welfare programmes,” said Nasir Mansoor, the deputy secretary general of the NTUF.

There are 9,504 factories registered across Sindh but only 350189 workers were registered with the authorities, the speakers said.

They said that these figures posed a big question mark on them. “Only in Karachi, there are around 70 percent of industries of the country. Of these, less than five percent have registered their employees with workers,” Mansoor said.

They said that the workers were not being provided with ample medical care at the hospital made for them, the racket of fake medicines was rife there and officials were drawing amounts from the public exchequer through bogus bills. “For the past two decades, not a single audit has been done at SESSI.”

They spoke of a “similar situation” prevailing at the EOBI. Lamenting that this important institution didn’t have a permanent chairman, they said that the it had less than three percent of the workers registered with it.

Criticising the decision that the victims of the Baldia factory fire would be paid the compensation from the German company KiK through these institutions, they maintained that the amount should be disbursed through the Sindh High Court as done in the past.

They also alleged a similar situation at the WWB and insisted that the 3008 flats made off the Northern Bypass for workers should be handed over to the allottees immediately.

They warned that if their demands of disbursement of compensation to the Baldia factory fire victims through the SHC and handing over of the flats to the allottees were not met, then they would spread the protest circle in other cities as well.

Habibuddin Junaidi, Rafiq Baloch, Zehra Khan, Riaz Abbasi and Bashir Mehmoodani were prominent among those who spoke to the rally.

