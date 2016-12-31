‘Doesn’t need a WB report to confirm Karachi’s a mess’

“By not drawing a line while dubbing Karachi ‘mini Pakistan’, we chose to have an unplanned city which will fail to appear on Google Map because each day, we make one road and break another under the guise of Article 15 which refers to the freedom of movement, all the while ignoring the second clause which says that reasonable restrictions can step in too,” said Naseer Memon, the chief executive of the Strengthening Participatory Organisation, at a talk held at the NED University, City Campus on Thursday evening.

Discussing a report titled, “Karachi City Diagnostic: livability, sustainability and growth in the city of Karachi”, prepared by the World Bank and Sindh government, the panellists spoke on issues which have plagued the city in recent times - dropping it to 136 among 140 countries in terms of the livability index.

Referring to the blame game in the current scenario, Memon said that it was unfair to dump the entire blame on the current government because the steps taken by the previous leadership could not be ignored either.

“Karachi’s fall started off in 1947, so we can’t just point fingers without taking a look at the past,” he added.

He noted that the city stood at 20 percent for stability, 45 percent for public services and 31 percent for culture and environment because the new trend was to link every road and heritage site to religion.

He further said the treatment of Karachi as a city which had no ties with the rest of Sindh had played a huge role in deteriorating it. “We need an integrated approach because there is a huge level of disparity between other cities and towns of the province and Karachi that leads to inter-provincial migration.”

‘Economy can’t be alienated’

Agreeing with Memon, Dr Hafeez Jamali, the director of the Interdisciplinary Development Research and Action Centre, said the topic had to be approached holistically:

“We need to redefine the development paradigm because even though the report states facts, we need to understand how the World Bank is complacent by omitting social issues and focusing solely on economic growth,” he added. “The economy doesn’t exist on Mars rather it does in our thoughts which are not accurately represented in this report.”

He argued that the term “world-class city” was problematic because it showed that the city should attract the broader elite instead of safeguarding the interests of all its residents.

“We need to understand the political dynamics of the city especially as to how it was abandoned when the capital was shifted to Islamabad. As far as the population influx is concerned, it’s not just the fact that the city beckons people but how the ongoing military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have forced them to choose displacement over their own homes,” he observed.

He further said the “speedy” development in Gwadar was also intriguing because many people living there were selling off their properties to buy those in Karachi which spoke a lot about the beneficiaries.

Dr Noman Ahmad, the chairperson of the Department of Architecture and Planning, NED University, noted that the major faults lay behind the fact that plans were never implemented despite their foresight because of the changing governments along with other interests, shaping the city as it was today. He also pointed out that the report was yet to be finalised.

Arif Hassan, an urban planner and architect, commented that that the report was compiled by foreigners and lacked the perspective of a planner who belonged to the city.

Hassan said the details written in the report were not new; rather it lacked in-depth interviews which were conducted before such surveys. “While the report isn’t obviously baseless we need to understand that the World Bank isn’t there to serve our needs rather it only provides us with loans which have to be returned in future,” he added.

Referring to previous projects for which the government had asked for loans, he said after calculating the costs, a loan of Rs100 million was brought down to Rs24 million which was later increased to Rs38 million, raising the question as whether the loan was even needed or not.

“The then governor had cancelled the loan and we were later called by another high official as to why did we let go of such a huge sum of money. This shows that it’s very important to study the background because many times the loan isn’t even required.”

Hasan also spoke on the recent endeavours of revamping sites including the Empress Market and Pakistan Chowk. “The two sites aren’t islands and their dynamics can’t be ascertained through one questionnaire: They are linked to the entire city and with the upcoming Green Line BRT project, the environs of the Empress Market or Pakistan Chowk are bound to get affected.”

‘Karachi can’t exist without Sindh’

Hasan said Karachi could not exist without the province and Benazir Bhutto’s death had proved - when the city was shut for five days and there was a shortage of essential items -- that an integrated approach needed to be adopted.

“This relation is similar to the Muslim League and Congress’ one that negotiations without any bitter feelings could have gone a long way,” he added.

He further said the neo-liberal jargon used in previous times had also contributed to the quagmire because now the system was failing in front of everyone and those jargons which were heavily incorporated were now the part of the problem.

0



0







‘Doesn’t need a WB report to confirm Karachi’s a mess’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175650-Doesnt-need-a-WB-report-to-confirm-Karachis-a-mess/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Doesn’t need a WB report to confirm Karachi’s a mess’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175650-Doesnt-need-a-WB-report-to-confirm-Karachis-a-mess.