The year 2016 has come to an end; the country’s largest metropolis remained in the news for much of the same reasons that have plagued Karachi for years. The year saw many prominent personalities be silenced by bullet, Talha Hashmi of Geo News reported on Friday.

The city’s top cop, Mushtaq Mehar, says that 90 percent of the crimes have been solved, and those still remaining are crimes of a sectarian nature.

Tracing terrorists has also become more difficult since they have adopted a new modus operandi. Larger known groups have split into splinter and sleeper cells and members have adopted dual memberships, working for terrorist and political factions at the same, and that has made it difficult to identify and trace these criminals.

Over 50 killed

While the most high-profile incident was the killing of world-renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri -- who was gunned down in broad daylight -- there were target killings of other prominent personalities as well.

The year 2016 saw the murder of humanitarian activist Khurram Zaki, DSP Traffic Faiz Shigr, three doctors, two city wardens, two bankers, two Pakistan Army personnel and several policemen. In all, the city saw more than 50 high-value targets being silenced for good.

New modus operandi

According to officials, terrorists active in the metropolis have changed their modus operandi. In the past large factions or groups were active in the city, however during the ongoing Operation Zarb-e-Azb the terrorist groups have split into smaller splinter groups and sleeper cells.

The new groups or cells are two- to four-man operations, and according to Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mehar, tracing these groups is posing a difficulty because they have become very alert and careful. To avoid detection they do not use mobile phones or even social media, leaving human intelligence as the only option the law enforcers can rely on.

To avoid detection the terrorists have adopted unique methods. They change the firing pins of weapons to confuse forensic experts, making it difficult to identify the weapon used in the crime. At other times they use shell-catchers, and that means no empty shells are left behind at the scene of a crime. The role of the Rangers paramilitary force, intelligence agencies and the police has been crucial to combating crime in Karachi.

However, with terrorists and criminals innovating and adopting technology the law enforcement agencies must embrace technology and improve the quality of human intelligence.

0



0







Tracing terrorists in Karachi harder than before: police chief was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175646-Tracing-terrorists-in-Karachi-harder-than-before-police-chief/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Tracing terrorists in Karachi harder than before: police chief" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175646-Tracing-terrorists-in-Karachi-harder-than-before-police-chief.