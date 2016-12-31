Democracy and the political landscape

Zardari’s decision to return to Pakistan on his own, notwithstanding the hype created by the PPP, was not as significant in the context of the emerging political landscape in the country, as the party tried to project it. The only plausible reason for his return was probably the fact that the decision to launch Bilawal on the political horizon of the country had failed to produce desired results as far as the revival of the party as a national entity was concerned.

Bilawal has been trying to capitalise on the contributions of his illustrious grandfather and mother to strengthen democracy and the sacrifices that they rendered to ensure the downfall of the dictatorial regimes. He has also been trying to sell the political and economic philosophies of the yesteryears, not realising that people are simply not prepared to buy the brand of politics of 1970s and 1990s and the archaic slogans of the party have no appeal for them. The last time the PPP could exploit the goodwill and political stature of its departed leaders was when in the wake of the martyrdom of Benazir, the party was able to win the public franchise as a result of a sympathy vote in the 2008 elections.

In the absence of a towering personality like Benazir, the vacuum of leadership could have been filled by utilising the chance to serve the masses. But, under the stewardship of Zardari, the PPP government failed to come up to the expectations of the masses. Corruption scandals involving the top leadership of the party and the money stashed in the Swiss banks kept haunting the Zardari regime, which sacrificed two prime ministers in the process. The situation was further aggravated by failure of the party to surmount the energy crisis and the economic decline. The cumulative result of these factors was that the party was completely routed during 2013 elections in Punjab, which once used to be the bastion of its political power.

Bilawal had also been threatening the PML-N government of launching a long march if his four demands were not accepted by December 27. The government rightly called his bluff by not responding to his demands, being savvy of the ground realities regarding the support base of the PPP among the masses. Zardari, who was monitoring the situation from Dubai, knew well that in the event of the government not responding to the demands, the PPP would not be able to mobilise the masses against the government and some kind of face-saving strategy would be needed to avoid embarrassment. So when he saw that the government was not at all interested in the threats of Bilawal, he decided to return and take the matters in his own hands.

The party has not launched the long march as repeatedly announced by Bilawal. Instead, he has taken recourse to embarking on a whirlwind tour of the country to mobilise public opinion against the government by holding public rallies. Zardari and Bilawal have announced their decision to contest by-elections on seats to be vacated by the PPP members and become part of parliament. This change in the political stance of the party is not only a face-saving attempt but also indicates that the party has gone into the election mode. This strategy appears to be giving a tough time to the government within and outside parliament to create an impression of a real opposition and win public support to revive the fortunes of the party in the coming elections. This seems to be a difficult proposition with Zardari leading the party. However, both father and son returning to parliament will surely be a positive development.

Some analysts – who try to read too much between the lines – have even said that an understanding has been reached between the PPP and the federal government. Whether this is true or not, the fact remains that the PPP was not in a position to spring any surprises to win public support for any agitation against the government. The retreat testifies to this fact. Zardari and Bilawal were left with no option other than to climb down from their belligerent posture and launch their election campaign within and outside parliament. It is a pragmatic move under the given circumstances.

The PTI also seems to have opted for launching its election campaign. Its announcement to start a mass contact drive in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the Panama leaks issue, indicates the importance of these provinces for the PTI in terms of forming a government in the Centre. However, much will depend on the verdict that the SC gives in the Panama leaks case. By approaching the SC, the PTI has put all its eggs in one basket, which is a very risky move that reflects the desperation and frustration of the party leadership. With the decision of the SC still pending, it would also be advisable for Imran Khan and his party members to participate in parliament sessions on a regular basis to justify the mandate of the people and debate the national issues.

Change can come only through parliament and respecting the mandate of the people. The truth of the matter is that the PML-N government, notwithstanding the criticism of its detractors and political opponents, was the most popular party of the country enjoying the legitimate mandate of the people. Neither the PPP nor the PTI is a real threat to the government unless some invisible hands play their cards – which does not even seem to be a distant reality.

The culture of destabilising the elected governments in the midst of their mandated period must be done away with if the political parties are truly interested in strengthening democracy and keeping the forces inimical to democracy at bay. The future of the country lies in more democracy. Politicians must stop looking up to any third force to either provide props for their rise to the echelons of power or indulge in activities which weaken the democratic institutions.

In a democratic entity, the ruling party and opposition parties are two sides of the same coin, which – despite their political differences and outlook on national issues – remain wedded to promoting national causes and well-being of the masses. Our politicians also need to learn from their mistakes and the political leadership of other democratic countries instead of wasting their energies on rocking the boat of democracy for their narrow political gains. A strong and vibrant opposition is surely needed in a democratic polity, provided it remains with the ambit of democratic norms and works towards strengthening the system.

The writer is a freelance contributor.

Email: [email protected]

